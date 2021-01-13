Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 59.1% in December

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML remained flat at $$3.95 on Wednesday. 232,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,256. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.