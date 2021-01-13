Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Trading Up 3%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 58,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 36,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.