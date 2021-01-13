Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 6.5%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.37 and last traded at $175.79. 687,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 714,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.23.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,317 shares of company stock worth $548,063. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Nevro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

