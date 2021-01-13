New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) (LON:NCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $77.00. New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 5,855 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.67. The company has a market cap of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA.L) Company Profile (LON:NCA)

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

