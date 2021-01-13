New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,211. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.