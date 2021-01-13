Newton Coin Project Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $29,074.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

