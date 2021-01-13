Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.62. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

