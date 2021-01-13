NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.88. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,125,969 shares trading hands.

NXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 380,751 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares during the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

