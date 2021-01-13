NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.37 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

NXGN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

