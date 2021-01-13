NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.8 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

