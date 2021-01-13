Nexxo (NEXXO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million

Nexxo (CURRENCY:NEXXO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Nexxo coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexxo has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $72.00 worth of Nexxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexxo has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexxo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Nexxo

Nexxo is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. Nexxo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,654,884 coins. The Reddit community for Nexxo is https://reddit.com/