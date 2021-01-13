NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce $121.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.86 million. NIC posted sales of $87.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $440.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $442.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $441.33 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $452.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in NIC by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.