Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $48.26 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $48.26 million and $3.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,949.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.91 or 0.03014249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00392963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.31 or 0.01331503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $212.90 or 0.00561003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00448699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00307270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,892,391,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,148,641,876 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

