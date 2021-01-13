Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) PT Raised to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 234.60 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 249.80 ($3.26). The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

About Ninety One Group (N91.L)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

