NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NIO by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.