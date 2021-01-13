NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares were up 6.4% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $70.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIO traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $62.70. Approximately 244,446,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 191,895,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIO by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 331,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth about $5,233,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

