Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.35. Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million during the quarter.

About Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

