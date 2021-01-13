NoLimitCoin One Day Volume Reaches $16,040.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $16,040.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,471,136 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

