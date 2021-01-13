Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.83

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nomura by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.