Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NRDXF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NRDXF remained flat at $$29.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871. Nordex has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

