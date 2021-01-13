Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.11

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $258.11 and last traded at $256.83, with a volume of 1262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

