NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.56 ($40.65).

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock opened at €42.02 ($49.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.48. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.78 ($50.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

