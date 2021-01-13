North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 2,001 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

