North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $384.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $127.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.