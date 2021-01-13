North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 58.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

