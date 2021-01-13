North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $838,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $173.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

