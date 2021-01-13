North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $206.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.