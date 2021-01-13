North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $730,000 Investment in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBB opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

