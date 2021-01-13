North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $151.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

