North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.