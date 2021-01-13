North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,794 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 176,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

