Northcoast Research Weighs in on UniFirst Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $214.84 on Monday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $227.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

