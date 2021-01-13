Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

TSE NPI opened at C$48.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.36. Northland Power Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.55.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.