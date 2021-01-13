Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Financial Comparison

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $746.37 million 1.79 $61.74 million $2.19 19.93 Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 1.04 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 8.08% 7.17% 1.71% Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northwest Natural and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 3 1 0 2.00 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northwest Natural presently has a consensus target price of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus target price of $0.45, indicating a potential downside of 84.48%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

