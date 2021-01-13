Norway Savings Bank Acquires 330 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of LLY traded up $6.70 on Wednesday, reaching $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

