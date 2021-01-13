Norway Savings Bank Acquires 810 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.