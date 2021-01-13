Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,063.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,728. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

