Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 57.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,377,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

