Norway Savings Bank Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 2,551,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $161.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

