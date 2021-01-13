Norway Savings Bank Purchases 785 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

