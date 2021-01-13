Norway Savings Bank Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

VNQ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,011,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

