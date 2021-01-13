Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.68. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 174.62%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

