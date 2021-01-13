NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Up 4.3%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 1,830,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,843,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

