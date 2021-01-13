NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

NG opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,909.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 294,615 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

