NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 112.5% in December

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,660. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

