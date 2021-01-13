NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVCR. ValuEngine lowered NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised NovoCure from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. NovoCure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $179.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

