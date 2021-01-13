NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $303.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.00 million and the highest is $314.46 million. NuVasive reported sales of $310.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 607,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,565. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

