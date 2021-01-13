Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NAC opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.