Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

