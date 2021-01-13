Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NMCO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 228,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,169. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

